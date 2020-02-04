How to watch Rockets vs. Hornets: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Houston

Current Records: Charlotte 16-34; Houston 31-18

What to Know

The Houston Rockets are 7-1 against the Charlotte Hornets since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success tonight. The Rockets will stay at home another game and welcome Charlotte at 8 p.m. ET at Toyota Center. Houston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory.

Houston was able to grind out a solid win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, winning 117-109. Houston's shooting guard James Harden did his thing and shot 7-for-15 from downtown and almost finished with a triple-double on 40 points, ten rebounds, and nine assists.

Meanwhile, the game between Charlotte and the Orlando Magic on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Charlotte falling 112-100 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Charlotte got a solid performance out of small forward Cody Martin, who had 13 points in addition to eight boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

Houston's win brought them up to 31-18 while the Hornets' defeat pulled them down to 16-34. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Rockets enter the contest with 118.7 points per game on average, good for second best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, Charlotte is worst in the league in points per game, with only 102.9 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Charlotte.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Rockets are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 228

Series History

Houston have won seven out of their last eight games against Charlotte.