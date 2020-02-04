How to watch Rockets vs. Hornets: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Rockets vs. Hornets basketball game
Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Houston
Current Records: Charlotte 16-34; Houston 31-18
What to Know
The Houston Rockets are 7-1 against the Charlotte Hornets since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success tonight. The Rockets will stay at home another game and welcome Charlotte at 8 p.m. ET at Toyota Center. Houston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory.
Houston was able to grind out a solid win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, winning 117-109. Houston's shooting guard James Harden did his thing and shot 7-for-15 from downtown and almost finished with a triple-double on 40 points, ten rebounds, and nine assists.
Meanwhile, the game between Charlotte and the Orlando Magic on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Charlotte falling 112-100 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Charlotte got a solid performance out of small forward Cody Martin, who had 13 points in addition to eight boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
Houston's win brought them up to 31-18 while the Hornets' defeat pulled them down to 16-34. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Rockets enter the contest with 118.7 points per game on average, good for second best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, Charlotte is worst in the league in points per game, with only 102.9 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Charlotte.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
Odds
The Rockets are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 228
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won seven out of their last eight games against Charlotte.
- Mar 11, 2019 - Houston 118 vs. Charlotte 106
- Feb 27, 2019 - Houston 118 vs. Charlotte 113
- Dec 13, 2017 - Houston 108 vs. Charlotte 96
- Oct 27, 2017 - Houston 109 vs. Charlotte 93
- Feb 09, 2017 - Houston 107 vs. Charlotte 95
- Jan 10, 2017 - Houston 121 vs. Charlotte 114
- Mar 12, 2016 - Charlotte 125 vs. Houston 109
- Dec 21, 2015 - Houston 102 vs. Charlotte 95
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Rockets vs. Hornets odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Tuesday's Rockets vs. Hornets matchup 10,000...
-
Bucks vs. Pelicans odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Tuesday's Bucks vs. Pelicans matchup 10,000 times.
-
Lakers vs. Spurs odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Tuesday's Lakers vs. Spurs matchup 10,000 times.
-
20 trade deadline questions
An overview of the trade landscape as Thursday's deadline approaches
-
Grizzlies sound off on Iguodala
Iguodala has not played this season after being traded to the Grizzlies in the summer
-
Porzingis puts up another huge night
Porzingis went for 38 points and 12 rebounds in the Mavericks' win over the Pacers
-
Live updates: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers
The Lakers took the floor on Friday in their first game since the death of Kobe Bryant
-
Live updates: ASG reserves announced
The NBA unveiled the remaining All-Stars Thursday for February's star-studded exhibition