Who's Playing

Utah @ Houston

Current Records: Utah 3-0; Houston 0-3

What to Know

The Utah Jazz might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET Oct. 24 at Toyota Center. Utah knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Houston likes a good challenge.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Jazz ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Sunday with a 122-121 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Utah can attribute much of their success to small forward Lauri Markkanen, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the night started off rough for Houston this past Saturday, and it ended that way, too. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 125-105 punch to the gut against the Milwaukee Bucks. Houston was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 67-48. Shooting guard Jalen Green (22 points) was the top scorer for the Rockets.

The Jazz's win brought them up to 3-0 while Houston's defeat pulled them down to a reciprocal 0-3. Two stats to keep an eye on: Utah enters the game with 125.7 points per game on average, which is the best in the league. Less enviably, Houston is second worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 123.7 on average. They might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Rockets are a slight 1-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won 20 out of their last 35 games against Utah.