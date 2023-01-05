Who's Playing

Utah @ Houston

Current Records: Utah 19-21; Houston 10-28

What to Know

This Thursday, the Utah Jazz are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.6 points per matchup. They will take on the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Toyota Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

It was close but no cigar for Utah as they fell 117-115 to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. The loss was just more heartbreak for the Jazz, who fell 126-125 when the teams previously met last month. Their defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of small forward Lauri Markkanen, who had 28 points in addition to eight boards, and point guard Mike Conley, who had 18 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, the game between Houston and the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with the Rockets falling 119-108 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Houston was down 98-73 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of small forward Kenyon Martin Jr., who had 16 points.

Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 5-13 against the spread when favored.

The losses put Utah at 19-21 and the Rockets at 10-28. The Jazz are 8-12 after losses this season, Houston 8-19.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Jazz are a solid 6-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won 21 out of their last 37 games against Utah.