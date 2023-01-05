Who's Playing
Utah @ Houston
Current Records: Utah 19-21; Houston 10-28
What to Know
This Thursday, the Utah Jazz are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.6 points per matchup. They will take on the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Toyota Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
It was close but no cigar for Utah as they fell 117-115 to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. The loss was just more heartbreak for the Jazz, who fell 126-125 when the teams previously met last month. Their defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of small forward Lauri Markkanen, who had 28 points in addition to eight boards, and point guard Mike Conley, who had 18 points and seven assists.
Meanwhile, the game between Houston and the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with the Rockets falling 119-108 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Houston was down 98-73 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of small forward Kenyon Martin Jr., who had 16 points.
Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 5-13 against the spread when favored.
The losses put Utah at 19-21 and the Rockets at 10-28. The Jazz are 8-12 after losses this season, Houston 8-19.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Jazz are a solid 6-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won 21 out of their last 37 games against Utah.
- Oct 26, 2022 - Utah 109 vs. Houston 101
- Oct 24, 2022 - Houston 114 vs. Utah 108
- Mar 02, 2022 - Utah 132 vs. Houston 127
- Feb 14, 2022 - Utah 135 vs. Houston 101
- Jan 19, 2022 - Houston 116 vs. Utah 111
- Oct 28, 2021 - Utah 122 vs. Houston 91
- May 08, 2021 - Utah 124 vs. Houston 116
- Apr 21, 2021 - Utah 112 vs. Houston 89
- Mar 12, 2021 - Utah 114 vs. Houston 99
- Feb 22, 2020 - Houston 120 vs. Utah 110
- Feb 09, 2020 - Utah 114 vs. Houston 113
- Jan 27, 2020 - Houston 126 vs. Utah 117
- Apr 24, 2019 - Houston 100 vs. Utah 93
- Apr 22, 2019 - Utah 107 vs. Houston 91
- Apr 20, 2019 - Houston 104 vs. Utah 101
- Apr 17, 2019 - Houston 118 vs. Utah 98
- Apr 14, 2019 - Houston 122 vs. Utah 90
- Feb 02, 2019 - Houston 125 vs. Utah 98
- Dec 17, 2018 - Houston 102 vs. Utah 97
- Dec 06, 2018 - Utah 118 vs. Houston 91
- Oct 24, 2018 - Utah 100 vs. Houston 89
- May 08, 2018 - Houston 112 vs. Utah 102
- May 06, 2018 - Houston 100 vs. Utah 87
- May 04, 2018 - Houston 113 vs. Utah 92
- May 02, 2018 - Utah 116 vs. Houston 108
- Apr 29, 2018 - Houston 110 vs. Utah 96
- Feb 26, 2018 - Houston 96 vs. Utah 85
- Dec 18, 2017 - Houston 120 vs. Utah 99
- Dec 07, 2017 - Houston 112 vs. Utah 101
- Nov 05, 2017 - Houston 137 vs. Utah 110
- Mar 08, 2017 - Utah 115 vs. Houston 108
- Nov 29, 2016 - Utah 120 vs. Houston 101
- Nov 19, 2016 - Houston 111 vs. Utah 102
- Mar 23, 2016 - Utah 89 vs. Houston 87
- Feb 23, 2016 - Utah 117 vs. Houston 114
- Jan 07, 2016 - Houston 103 vs. Utah 94
- Jan 04, 2016 - Houston 93 vs. Utah 91