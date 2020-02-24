How to watch Rockets vs. Knicks: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Rockets vs. Knicks basketball game
Who's Playing
New York @ Houston
Current Records: New York 17-39; Houston 36-20
What to Know
The New York Knicks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Toyota Center after a few days off. New York staggers into the game hobbled by three consecutive losses while Houston skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.
The Knicks came up short against the Indiana Pacers this past Friday, falling 106-98. The top scorers for New York were power forward Bobby Portis (19 points) and shooting guard R.J. Barrett (17 points).
Meanwhile, Houston beat the Utah Jazz 120-110 this past Saturday. It was another big night for Houston's shooting guard James Harden, who shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 38 points, seven dimes and five rebounds.
New York is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take New York against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
The Knicks have some work to do to even out the 1-7 series between these two since November of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $28.70
Odds
The Rockets are a big 14-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 230
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won seven out of their last eight games against New York.
- Apr 05, 2019 - Houston 120 vs. New York 96
- Jan 23, 2019 - Houston 114 vs. New York 110
- Nov 25, 2017 - Houston 117 vs. New York 102
- Nov 01, 2017 - Houston 119 vs. New York 97
- Dec 31, 2016 - Houston 129 vs. New York 122
- Nov 02, 2016 - Houston 118 vs. New York 99
- Nov 29, 2015 - Houston 116 vs. New York 111
- Nov 21, 2015 - New York 107 vs. Houston 102
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Buy or Sell: Bucks will win 70 games
The Warriors are destined for a high lottery pick, so why roll Stephen Curry back into the...
-
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks set NBA record
In the first week back from the All-Star break, Milwaukee continued its historic season with...
-
Melo gets first 30-point game since 2017
Anthony finished with a season-high 32 points and four rebounds
-
G-League coach delivers incredible rant
Buford's Wisconsin Herd blew a 21-point fourth quarter lead
-
Mavs protesting ending of loss to Hawks
An inadvertent whistle allowed the Hawks to put the game out of reach
-
Bucks are fastest to clinch playoffs
Milwaukee needed just 56 games to clinch a spot in the postseason
-
LIVE: 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago
Team LeBron rallied from a halftime deficit to prevail in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game
-
Live updates: NBA All-Star Saturday
There was plenty of fun, excitement and highlights throughout Saturday night's three marquee...