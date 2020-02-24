How to watch Rockets vs. Knicks: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

New York @ Houston

Current Records: New York 17-39; Houston 36-20

What to Know

The New York Knicks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Toyota Center after a few days off. New York staggers into the game hobbled by three consecutive losses while Houston skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.

The Knicks came up short against the Indiana Pacers this past Friday, falling 106-98. The top scorers for New York were power forward Bobby Portis (19 points) and shooting guard R.J. Barrett (17 points).

Meanwhile, Houston beat the Utah Jazz 120-110 this past Saturday. It was another big night for Houston's shooting guard James Harden, who shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 38 points, seven dimes and five rebounds.

New York is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take New York against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

The Knicks have some work to do to even out the 1-7 series between these two since November of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.70

Odds

The Rockets are a big 14-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 230

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston have won seven out of their last eight games against New York.