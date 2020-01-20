How to watch Rockets vs. Lakers: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Houston

Current Records: Los Angeles 33-8; Houston 26-14

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Houston Rockets will meet up at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Toyota Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The Lakers needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Wednesday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 119-118 to the Orlando Magic. One thing holding Los Angeles back was the mediocre play of PF Kyle Kuzma, who did not have his best game; he finished with only four points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Houston on Wednesday, but luck did not. They fell to the Portland Trail Blazers 117-107. A silver lining for the Rockets was the play of PG Russell Westbrook, who posted a triple-double on 31 points, 12 assists, and 11 boards. The contest made it Westbrook's third in a row with at least 30 points.

The losses put Los Angeles at 33-8 and Houston at 26-14. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles rank first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.60% on the season. The Rockets have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 118.7 points per game on average, good for second best in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $178.00

Odds

The Rockets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 232

Series History

Houston have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Los Angeles.