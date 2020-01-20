How to watch Rockets vs. Lakers: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Rockets vs. Lakers basketball game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Houston
Current Records: Los Angeles 33-8; Houston 26-14
What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Houston Rockets will meet up at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Toyota Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
The Lakers needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Wednesday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 119-118 to the Orlando Magic. One thing holding Los Angeles back was the mediocre play of PF Kyle Kuzma, who did not have his best game; he finished with only four points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Houston on Wednesday, but luck did not. They fell to the Portland Trail Blazers 117-107. A silver lining for the Rockets was the play of PG Russell Westbrook, who posted a triple-double on 31 points, 12 assists, and 11 boards. The contest made it Westbrook's third in a row with at least 30 points.
The losses put Los Angeles at 33-8 and Houston at 26-14. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles rank first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.60% on the season. The Rockets have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 118.7 points per game on average, good for second best in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $178.00
Odds
The Rockets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 232
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Los Angeles.
- Feb 21, 2019 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Houston 106
- Jan 19, 2019 - Houston 138 vs. Los Angeles 134
- Dec 13, 2018 - Houston 126 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Oct 20, 2018 - Houston 124 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Apr 10, 2018 - Houston 105 vs. Los Angeles 99
- Dec 31, 2017 - Houston 148 vs. Los Angeles 142
- Dec 20, 2017 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Houston 116
- Dec 03, 2017 - Houston 118 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Mar 15, 2017 - Houston 139 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Dec 07, 2016 - Houston 134 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Oct 26, 2016 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Houston 114
- Apr 10, 2016 - Houston 130 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Jan 17, 2016 - Houston 112 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Dec 17, 2015 - Houston 107 vs. Los Angeles 87
- Dec 12, 2015 - Houston 126 vs. Los Angeles 97
