How to watch Rockets vs. Magic: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Orlando @ Houston

Current Records: Orlando 28-35; Houston 39-23

What to Know

The Orlando Magic are 2-7 against the Houston Rockets since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. Orlando is on the road again Sunday and plays against Houston at 7 p.m. ET at Toyota Center. The Magic will be strutting in after a win while Houston will be stumbling in from a loss.

Orlando strolled past the Minnesota Timberwolves with points to spare this past Friday, taking the contest 132-118. Orlando relied on the efforts of center Nikola Vucevic, who posted a double-double on 28 points and 12 boards, and point guard Markelle Fultz, who had 24 points and five assists along with five rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Vucevic has had at least 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but the Rockets had to settle for a 108-99 defeat against the Charlotte Hornets this past Saturday. Despite their loss, Houston got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Power forward Jeff Green, who had 20 points in addition to eight boards, was the best among equals.

The Magic aren't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 9.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Orlando is now 28-35 while Houston sits at 39-23. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Orlando is third worst in the league in points per game, with only 105.8 on average. To make matters even worse for Orlando, the Rockets rank second in the league when it comes to points per game, with 118.3 on average. So the Orlando squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $27.50

Odds

The Rockets are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 234

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston have won seven out of their last nine games against Orlando.