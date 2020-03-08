How to watch Rockets vs. Magic: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Rockets vs. Magic basketball game
Who's Playing
Orlando @ Houston
Current Records: Orlando 28-35; Houston 39-23
What to Know
The Orlando Magic are 2-7 against the Houston Rockets since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. Orlando is on the road again Sunday and plays against Houston at 7 p.m. ET at Toyota Center. The Magic will be strutting in after a win while Houston will be stumbling in from a loss.
Orlando strolled past the Minnesota Timberwolves with points to spare this past Friday, taking the contest 132-118. Orlando relied on the efforts of center Nikola Vucevic, who posted a double-double on 28 points and 12 boards, and point guard Markelle Fultz, who had 24 points and five assists along with five rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Vucevic has had at least 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but the Rockets had to settle for a 108-99 defeat against the Charlotte Hornets this past Saturday. Despite their loss, Houston got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Power forward Jeff Green, who had 20 points in addition to eight boards, was the best among equals.
The Magic aren't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 9.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Orlando is now 28-35 while Houston sits at 39-23. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Orlando is third worst in the league in points per game, with only 105.8 on average. To make matters even worse for Orlando, the Rockets rank second in the league when it comes to points per game, with 118.3 on average. So the Orlando squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $27.50
Odds
The Rockets are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 234
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won seven out of their last nine games against Orlando.
- Dec 13, 2019 - Houston 130 vs. Orlando 107
- Jan 27, 2019 - Houston 103 vs. Orlando 98
- Jan 13, 2019 - Orlando 116 vs. Houston 109
- Jan 30, 2018 - Houston 114 vs. Orlando 107
- Jan 03, 2018 - Houston 116 vs. Orlando 98
- Feb 07, 2017 - Houston 128 vs. Orlando 104
- Jan 06, 2017 - Houston 100 vs. Orlando 93
- Dec 23, 2015 - Orlando 104 vs. Houston 101
- Nov 04, 2015 - Houston 119 vs. Orlando 114
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
NBA DFS: March 8 lineups, picks, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Irving 'soured' on Atkinson, per report
Atkinson also wasn't particularly eager about coaching Kyrie and Kevin Durant moving forward
-
Bulls vs. Nets odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Bulls vs. Nets game 10,000 times.
-
Lakers vs. Clippers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Lakers vs. Clippers game 10,000 times.
-
Harden posts dubious 'quadruple-double'
This is the right way to be a homer broadcaster
-
How to watch: Clippers vs. Lakers
The Clippers can clinch the season series with a win
-
Lakers outpace Bucks in Finals preview
Giannis and the Bucks failed to best Los Angeles in their matchup LeBron and the Lakers
-
Top moments from Kobe, Gigi Bryant's memorial
The Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant was held on Monday in Los Angeles