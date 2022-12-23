Who's Playing
Dallas @ Houston
Current Records: Dallas 16-16; Houston 9-22
What to Know
The Houston Rockets need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.39 points per matchup before their game Friday. Houston and the Dallas Mavericks will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET at Toyota Center. The Rockets will be hoping to build upon the 101-92 win they picked up against Dallas when they previously played in November.
Houston was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 116-110 to the Orlando Magic. Houston's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Kevin Porter, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points, five dimes and six rebounds.
Meanwhile, Dallas didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 104-99 win. Dallas' point guard Luka Doncic did his thing and almost dropped a triple-double on 25 points, ten assists, and nine boards.
The Rockets are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Now might not be the best time to take Houston against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
Dallas' victory lifted them to 16-16 while Houston's defeat dropped them down to 9-22. We'll see if the Mavericks can repeat their recent success or if Houston bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.22
Odds
The Mavericks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won 17 out of their last 27 games against Dallas.
