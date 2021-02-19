Who's Playing
Dallas @ Houston
Current Records: Dallas 13-15; Houston 11-17
What to Know
After a six-game homestand, the Dallas Mavericks will be on the road. They will take on the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Toyota Center after having had a few days off. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Mavericks lost a heartbreaker to the Portland Trail Blazers when they met last August, and they left with a heavy heart again on Sunday. Dallas fell just short of Portland by a score of 121-118. Small forward Tim Hardaway Jr. wasn't much of a difference maker for Dallas; Hardaway Jr. finished with 12 points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Houston was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 118-113 to the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite the defeat, Houston had strong showings from center DeMarcus Cousins, who had 19 points along with eight rebounds, and small forward Jae'Sean Tate, who had 19 points in addition to six boards.
The Mavericks found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 133-108 punch to the gut against the Rockets in the teams' previous meeting in January. Can Dallas avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: The Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Houston have won 15 out of their last 21 games against Dallas.
- Jan 23, 2021 - Houston 133 vs. Dallas 108
- Jan 04, 2021 - Dallas 113 vs. Houston 100
- Jul 31, 2020 - Houston 153 vs. Dallas 149
- Jan 31, 2020 - Houston 128 vs. Dallas 121
- Nov 24, 2019 - Dallas 137 vs. Houston 123
- Mar 10, 2019 - Houston 94 vs. Dallas 93
- Feb 11, 2019 - Houston 120 vs. Dallas 104
- Dec 08, 2018 - Dallas 107 vs. Houston 104
- Nov 28, 2018 - Dallas 128 vs. Houston 108
- Mar 11, 2018 - Houston 105 vs. Dallas 82
- Feb 11, 2018 - Houston 104 vs. Dallas 97
- Jan 24, 2018 - Houston 104 vs. Dallas 97
- Oct 21, 2017 - Houston 107 vs. Dallas 91
- Dec 27, 2016 - Houston 123 vs. Dallas 107
- Dec 10, 2016 - Houston 109 vs. Dallas 87
- Oct 30, 2016 - Houston 93 vs. Dallas 92
- Oct 28, 2016 - Houston 106 vs. Dallas 98
- Apr 06, 2016 - Dallas 88 vs. Houston 86
- Jan 24, 2016 - Houston 115 vs. Dallas 104
- Dec 04, 2015 - Houston 100 vs. Dallas 96
- Nov 14, 2015 - Dallas 110 vs. Houston 98