Who's Playing

Dallas @ Houston

Current Records: Dallas 13-15; Houston 11-17

What to Know

After a six-game homestand, the Dallas Mavericks will be on the road. They will take on the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Toyota Center after having had a few days off. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Mavericks lost a heartbreaker to the Portland Trail Blazers when they met last August, and they left with a heavy heart again on Sunday. Dallas fell just short of Portland by a score of 121-118. Small forward Tim Hardaway Jr. wasn't much of a difference maker for Dallas; Hardaway Jr. finished with 12 points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Houston was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 118-113 to the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite the defeat, Houston had strong showings from center DeMarcus Cousins, who had 19 points along with eight rebounds, and small forward Jae'Sean Tate, who had 19 points in addition to six boards.

The Mavericks found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 133-108 punch to the gut against the Rockets in the teams' previous meeting in January. Can Dallas avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Houston have won 15 out of their last 21 games against Dallas.