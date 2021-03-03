Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Houston
Current Records: Brooklyn 23-13; Houston 11-22
What to Know
The Houston Rockets' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET March 3 at Toyota Center. Brooklyn will be strutting in after a victory while the Rockets will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The matchup between Houston and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Houston falling 101-90 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the loss, Houston got a solid performance out of point guard John Wall, who had 32 points and five assists. Wall hadn't helped his team much against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Wall's points were the most he has had all year.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Brooklyn ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 124-113 win over the San Antonio Spurs. It was another big night for the Nets' shooting guard James Harden, who posted a triple-double on 30 points, 15 dimes, and 14 boards. The Beard now has seven triple-doubles this season.
The Rockets are expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past five games.
Houston's defeat took them down to 11-22 while Brooklyn's win pulled them up to 23-13. Allowing an average of 116.17 points per game, the Nets haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nets are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Nets as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Houston have won six out of their last ten games against Brooklyn.
