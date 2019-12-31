How to watch Rockets vs. Nuggets: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Rockets vs. Nuggets basketball game
Who's Playing
Denver @ Houston
Current Records: Denver 23-9; Houston 22-11
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They and the Houston Rockets will round out the year against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Toyota Center. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
Denver didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 120-115 victory. SG Will Barton (19 points), PF Michael Porter Jr. (19 points), SF Jerami Grant (18 points), and C Nikola Jokic (17 points) were the top scorers for the Nuggets.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 64-64 at halftime, but Houston was not quite the New Orleans Pelicans' equal in the second half when they met on Sunday. The Rockets' 2019 ended with a 127-112 defeat against New Orleans. C Isaiah Hartenstein put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 19 points along with nine rebounds.
Houston is now 22-11 while Denver sits at 23-9. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Nuggets come into the contest boasting the fewest points allowed per game in the league at 103.1. But the Rockets enter the game with 119.1 points per game on average, good for second best in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $43.52
Odds
The Rockets are a slight 1-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 218
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won ten out of their last 15 games against Denver.
- Nov 20, 2019 - Denver 105 vs. Houston 95
- Mar 28, 2019 - Houston 112 vs. Denver 85
- Feb 01, 2019 - Denver 136 vs. Houston 122
- Jan 07, 2019 - Houston 125 vs. Denver 113
- Nov 13, 2018 - Houston 109 vs. Denver 99
- Feb 25, 2018 - Houston 119 vs. Denver 114
- Feb 09, 2018 - Houston 130 vs. Denver 104
- Nov 22, 2017 - Houston 125 vs. Denver 95
- Apr 05, 2017 - Houston 110 vs. Denver 104
- Mar 20, 2017 - Houston 125 vs. Denver 124
- Mar 18, 2017 - Houston 109 vs. Denver 105
- Dec 02, 2016 - Houston 128 vs. Denver 110
- Dec 14, 2015 - Denver 114 vs. Houston 108
- Nov 13, 2015 - Denver 107 vs. Houston 98
- Oct 28, 2015 - Denver 105 vs. Houston 85
