How to watch Rockets vs. Nuggets: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Denver @ Houston

Current Records: Denver 23-9; Houston 22-11

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They and the Houston Rockets will round out the year against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Toyota Center. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

Denver didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 120-115 victory. SG Will Barton (19 points), PF Michael Porter Jr. (19 points), SF Jerami Grant (18 points), and C Nikola Jokic (17 points) were the top scorers for the Nuggets.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 64-64 at halftime, but Houston was not quite the New Orleans Pelicans' equal in the second half when they met on Sunday. The Rockets' 2019 ended with a 127-112 defeat against New Orleans. C Isaiah Hartenstein put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 19 points along with nine rebounds.

Houston is now 22-11 while Denver sits at 23-9. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Nuggets come into the contest boasting the fewest points allowed per game in the league at 103.1. But the Rockets enter the game with 119.1 points per game on average, good for second best in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $43.52

Odds

The Rockets are a slight 1-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

Houston have won ten out of their last 15 games against Denver.