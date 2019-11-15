How to watch Rockets vs. Pacers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Houston (home) vs. Indiana (away)

Current Records: Houston 8-3; Indiana 7-4

What to Know

The Houston Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.09 points per matchup. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Indiana Pacers at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Toyota Center. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

Houston was able to grind out a solid victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, winning 102-93. SG James Harden had a stellar game for the Rockets as he shot 7-for-13 from downtown and finished with 47 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Indiana. They put the hurt on the Oklahoma City Thunder with a sharp 111-85 win. The oddsmakers were on Indiana's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Their wins bumped the Rockets to 8-3 and Indiana to 7-4. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Houston comes into the game boasting the second most points per game in the league at 118.6. Indiana has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with 47.40% field goal percentage, good for third best in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.89

Odds

The Rockets are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Pacers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 226

Series History

Houston have won five out of their last eight games against Indiana.