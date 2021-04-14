Who's Playing

Indiana @ Houston

Current Records: Indiana 25-28; Houston 14-40

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Houston Rockets are heading back home. They will take on the Indiana Pacers at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Toyota Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Rockets were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 126-120 to the Phoenix Suns. Point guard John Wall had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 35 minutes with 5-for-20 shooting and five turnovers.

Meanwhile, Indiana received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 126-115 to the Los Angeles Clippers. Indiana's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Malcolm Brogdon, who had 29 points in addition to five rebounds, and shooting guard Caris LeVert, who had 26 points and six assists along with six boards and three blocks.

Houston is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 18-36 ATS, to cover the spread.

Houston is now 14-40 while Indiana sits at 25-28. The Rockets are 8-31 after losses this season, the Pacers 14-13.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest 2

Odds

The Pacers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won six out of their last 11 games against Indiana.