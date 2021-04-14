Who's Playing
Indiana @ Houston
Current Records: Indiana 25-28; Houston 14-40
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Houston Rockets are heading back home. They will take on the Indiana Pacers at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Toyota Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
The Rockets were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 126-120 to the Phoenix Suns. Point guard John Wall had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 35 minutes with 5-for-20 shooting and five turnovers.
Meanwhile, Indiana received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 126-115 to the Los Angeles Clippers. Indiana's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Malcolm Brogdon, who had 29 points in addition to five rebounds, and shooting guard Caris LeVert, who had 26 points and six assists along with six boards and three blocks.
Houston is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 18-36 ATS, to cover the spread.
Houston is now 14-40 while Indiana sits at 25-28. The Rockets are 8-31 after losses this season, the Pacers 14-13.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest 2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pacers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Houston have won six out of their last 11 games against Indiana.
- Jan 06, 2021 - Indiana 114 vs. Houston 107
- Aug 12, 2020 - Indiana 108 vs. Houston 104
- Nov 15, 2019 - Houston 111 vs. Indiana 102
- Nov 11, 2018 - Houston 115 vs. Indiana 103
- Nov 05, 2018 - Houston 98 vs. Indiana 94
- Nov 29, 2017 - Houston 118 vs. Indiana 97
- Nov 12, 2017 - Houston 118 vs. Indiana 95
- Feb 27, 2017 - Indiana 117 vs. Houston 108
- Jan 29, 2017 - Indiana 120 vs. Houston 101
- Mar 27, 2016 - Indiana 104 vs. Houston 101
- Jan 10, 2016 - Houston 107 vs. Indiana 103