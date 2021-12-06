Through 1 Quarter

The Houston Rockets are giving their home crowd exactly what it was hoping to see. After one quarter neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Houston leads 28-26 over the New Orleans Pelicans. The Rockets have been relying on power forward Christian Wood, who has ten points in addition to four rebounds, and shooting guard Eric Gordon, who has five points and three assists.

Houston and New Orleans came into this matchup with previous-game wins. We'll see if Houston can maintain their lead to polish off another win and cancel out New Orleans' positive energy.

Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Houston

Current Records: New Orleans 7-18; Houston 6-16

What to Know

Get ready for a Southwest Division battle as the Houston Rockets and the New Orleans Pelicans will face off at 7 p.m. ET Sunday at Toyota Center. Houston is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

It was a close one, but this past Friday the Rockets sidestepped the Orlando Magic for a 118-116 win. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Houston can attribute much of their success to power forward Christian Wood, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 14 rebounds, and shooting guard Eric Gordon, who had 24 points.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between New Orleans and the Dallas Mavericks this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as New Orleans wrapped it up with a 107-91 victory on the road. New Orleans can attribute much of their success to small forward Brandon Ingram, who almost posted a triple-double on 24 points, 12 assists, and eight boards.

The Rockets are now 6-16 while the Pelicans sit at 7-18. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Houston is fourth worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 112 on average. New Orleans has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.30% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Pelicans are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston have won 15 out of their last 23 games against New Orleans.

Apr 04, 2021 - New Orleans 122 vs. Houston 115

Feb 09, 2021 - New Orleans 130 vs. Houston 101

Jan 30, 2021 - Houston 126 vs. New Orleans 112

Feb 02, 2020 - Houston 117 vs. New Orleans 109

Dec 29, 2019 - New Orleans 127 vs. Houston 112

Nov 11, 2019 - Houston 122 vs. New Orleans 116

Oct 26, 2019 - Houston 126 vs. New Orleans 123

Mar 24, 2019 - Houston 113 vs. New Orleans 90

Jan 29, 2019 - New Orleans 121 vs. Houston 116

Dec 29, 2018 - Houston 108 vs. New Orleans 104

Oct 17, 2018 - New Orleans 131 vs. Houston 112

Mar 24, 2018 - Houston 114 vs. New Orleans 91

Mar 17, 2018 - Houston 107 vs. New Orleans 101

Jan 26, 2018 - New Orleans 115 vs. Houston 113

Dec 11, 2017 - Houston 130 vs. New Orleans 123

Mar 24, 2017 - Houston 117 vs. New Orleans 107

Mar 17, 2017 - New Orleans 128 vs. Houston 112

Feb 23, 2017 - Houston 129 vs. New Orleans 99

Dec 16, 2016 - Houston 122 vs. New Orleans 100

Mar 02, 2016 - Houston 100 vs. New Orleans 95

Jan 25, 2016 - Houston 112 vs. New Orleans 111

Dec 26, 2015 - New Orleans 110 vs. Houston 108

Dec 02, 2015 - Houston 108 vs. New Orleans 101

Injury Report for Houston

Kevin Porter: Out (Thigh)

Usman Garuba: Out (Thigh)

Jalen Green: Out (Hamstring)

John Wall: Out (Not Injury Related)

Injury Report for New Orleans