How to watch Rockets vs. Pelicans: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NBA game

Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Houston

Current Records: New Orleans 20-29; Houston 30-18

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans and the Houston Rockets will face off in a Southwest Division clash at 2 p.m. ET this afternoon at Toyota Center. New Orleans has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Everything went New Orleans' way against the Memphis Grizzlies last week as they made off with a 139-111 win. That looming 28-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for New Orleans yet this season. Their success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but small forward Zion Williamson led the charge as he had 24 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Houston was able to grind out a solid victory over the Dallas Mavericks last Friday, winning 128-121. It was another big night for the Rockets' shooting guard James Harden, who shot 6-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 35 points and 16 boards along with six dimes.

The Pelicans aren't expected to pull this one out (Houston is favored by 5.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. New Orleans is currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

New Orleans is now 20-29 while Houston sits at 30-18. Two stats to keep an eye on: New Orleans is stumbling into the contest with the third most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 117.1 on average. To make matters even worse for New Orleans, Houston enters the matchup with 118.7 points per game on average, good for second best in the league. The Pelicans might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.75

Odds

The Rockets are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 245

Series History

Houston have won 13 out of their last 19 games against New Orleans.