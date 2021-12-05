Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Houston
Current Records: New Orleans 7-18; Houston 6-16
What to Know
A Southwest Division battle is on tap between the Houston Rockets and the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 p.m. ET Sunday at Toyota Center. Houston is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
The Rockets came out on top in a nail-biter against the Orlando Magic this past Friday, sneaking past 118-116. Houston can attribute much of their success to power forward Christian Wood, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 14 rebounds, and shooting guard Eric Gordon, who had 24 points.
Meanwhile, New Orleans had enough points to win and then some against the Dallas Mavericks this past Friday, taking their game 107-91. New Orleans' small forward Brandon Ingram was one of the most active players for the squad, almost dropping a triple-double on 24 points, 12 assists, and eight boards.
Houston is expected to lose this next one by 3. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Houston, who are 10-11-1 against the spread.
The Rockets are now 6-16 while the Pelicans sit at 7-18. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Houston is stumbling into the matchup with the fourth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 112 on average. New Orleans has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.30% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.00
Odds
The Pelicans are a 3-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Houston have won 15 out of their last 23 games against New Orleans.
