Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Houston

Current Records: New Orleans 21-27; Houston 13-35

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. New Orleans and the Houston Rockets will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Sunday at Toyota Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Pelicans' and the Atlanta Hawks' game this past Friday was up for grabs at halftime, but New Orleans was thoroughly outmatched 71-49 in the second half. New Orleans has to be aching after a bruising 126-103 defeat to Atlanta. Shooting guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 12 points on 3-for-15 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Houston lost to the Boston Celtics on the road by a decisive 118-102 margin. The top scorer for the Rockets was center Christian Wood (19 points).

The Pelicans are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

New Orleans took their matchup against Houston in the teams' previous meeting in February by a conclusive 130-101 score. The rematch might be a little tougher for New Orleans since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest 2

ATTSN Southwest 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pelicans are a 5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won 15 out of their last 22 games against New Orleans.