Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Houston
Current Records: New Orleans 21-27; Houston 13-35
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. New Orleans and the Houston Rockets will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Sunday at Toyota Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Pelicans' and the Atlanta Hawks' game this past Friday was up for grabs at halftime, but New Orleans was thoroughly outmatched 71-49 in the second half. New Orleans has to be aching after a bruising 126-103 defeat to Atlanta. Shooting guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 12 points on 3-for-15 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Houston lost to the Boston Celtics on the road by a decisive 118-102 margin. The top scorer for the Rockets was center Christian Wood (19 points).
The Pelicans are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
New Orleans took their matchup against Houston in the teams' previous meeting in February by a conclusive 130-101 score. The rematch might be a little tougher for New Orleans since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest 2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pelicans are a 5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won 15 out of their last 22 games against New Orleans.
- Feb 09, 2021 - New Orleans 130 vs. Houston 101
- Jan 30, 2021 - Houston 126 vs. New Orleans 112
- Feb 02, 2020 - Houston 117 vs. New Orleans 109
- Dec 29, 2019 - New Orleans 127 vs. Houston 112
- Nov 11, 2019 - Houston 122 vs. New Orleans 116
- Oct 26, 2019 - Houston 126 vs. New Orleans 123
- Mar 24, 2019 - Houston 113 vs. New Orleans 90
- Jan 29, 2019 - New Orleans 121 vs. Houston 116
- Dec 29, 2018 - Houston 108 vs. New Orleans 104
- Oct 17, 2018 - New Orleans 131 vs. Houston 112
- Mar 24, 2018 - Houston 114 vs. New Orleans 91
- Mar 17, 2018 - Houston 107 vs. New Orleans 101
- Jan 26, 2018 - New Orleans 115 vs. Houston 113
- Dec 11, 2017 - Houston 130 vs. New Orleans 123
- Mar 24, 2017 - Houston 117 vs. New Orleans 107
- Mar 17, 2017 - New Orleans 128 vs. Houston 112
- Feb 23, 2017 - Houston 129 vs. New Orleans 99
- Dec 16, 2016 - Houston 122 vs. New Orleans 100
- Mar 02, 2016 - Houston 100 vs. New Orleans 95
- Jan 25, 2016 - Houston 112 vs. New Orleans 111
- Dec 26, 2015 - New Orleans 110 vs. Houston 108
- Dec 02, 2015 - Houston 108 vs. New Orleans 101