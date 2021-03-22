Who's Playing

Toronto @ Houston

Current Records: Toronto 17-25; Houston 11-30

What to Know

The Houston Rockets and the Toronto Raptors will face off at 9 p.m. ET March 22 at Toyota Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

It was close but no cigar for Houston as they fell 114-112 to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. Houston's defeat came about despite a quality game from center Christian Wood, who had 27 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the game between Toronto and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday was not particularly close, with the Raptors falling 116-105. The top scorer for Toronto was shooting guard Fred VanVleet (23 points).

Houston is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past five games.

Houston is now 11-30 while Toronto sits at 17-25. The Rockets are 5-24 after losses this year, the Raptors 8-16.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Raptors are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Houston have won six out of their last ten games against Toronto.