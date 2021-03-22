Who's Playing
Toronto @ Houston
Current Records: Toronto 17-25; Houston 11-30
What to Know
The Houston Rockets and the Toronto Raptors will face off at 9 p.m. ET March 22 at Toyota Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
It was close but no cigar for Houston as they fell 114-112 to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. Houston's defeat came about despite a quality game from center Christian Wood, who had 27 points in addition to eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, the game between Toronto and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday was not particularly close, with the Raptors falling 116-105. The top scorer for Toronto was shooting guard Fred VanVleet (23 points).
Houston is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past five games.
Houston is now 11-30 while Toronto sits at 17-25. The Rockets are 5-24 after losses this year, the Raptors 8-16.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Raptors are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Houston have won six out of their last ten games against Toronto.
- Feb 26, 2021 - Toronto 122 vs. Houston 111
- Dec 05, 2019 - Houston 119 vs. Toronto 109
- Mar 05, 2019 - Houston 107 vs. Toronto 95
- Jan 25, 2019 - Houston 121 vs. Toronto 119
- Mar 09, 2018 - Toronto 108 vs. Houston 105
- Nov 14, 2017 - Toronto 129 vs. Houston 113
- Jan 08, 2017 - Houston 129 vs. Toronto 122
- Nov 23, 2016 - Toronto 115 vs. Houston 102
- Mar 25, 2016 - Houston 112 vs. Toronto 109
- Mar 06, 2016 - Houston 113 vs. Toronto 107