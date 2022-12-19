Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Houston

Current Records: San Antonio 9-20; Houston 9-20

What to Know

The Houston Rockets haven't won a game against the San Antonio Spurs since January 12th, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. The Rockets will stay at home another game and welcome San Antonio at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 19 at Toyota Center.

The matchup between Houston and the Portland Trail Blazers this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Houston falling 107-95. Houston was down 85-65 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Jalen Green (15 points), point guard Kevin Porter (13 points), small forward Kenyon Martin Jr. (13 points), and forward Tari Eason (13 points) were the top scorers for Houston.

Meanwhile, the Spurs came up short against the Miami Heat this past Saturday, falling 111-101. The top scorer for San Antonio was small forward Keldon Johnson (22 points).

The Rockets are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Houston, who are 13-13-3 against the spread.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Allowing an average of 115.07 points per game, Houston hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Rockets are a 4-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Antonio have won 20 out of their last 33 games against Houston.