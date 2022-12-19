Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Houston
Current Records: San Antonio 9-20; Houston 9-20
What to Know
The Houston Rockets haven't won a game against the San Antonio Spurs since January 12th, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. The Rockets will stay at home another game and welcome San Antonio at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 19 at Toyota Center.
The matchup between Houston and the Portland Trail Blazers this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Houston falling 107-95. Houston was down 85-65 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Jalen Green (15 points), point guard Kevin Porter (13 points), small forward Kenyon Martin Jr. (13 points), and forward Tari Eason (13 points) were the top scorers for Houston.
Meanwhile, the Spurs came up short against the Miami Heat this past Saturday, falling 111-101. The top scorer for San Antonio was small forward Keldon Johnson (22 points).
The Rockets are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Houston, who are 13-13-3 against the spread.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Allowing an average of 115.07 points per game, Houston hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
Odds
The Rockets are a 4-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Antonio have won 20 out of their last 33 games against Houston.
- Dec 08, 2022 - San Antonio 118 vs. Houston 109
- Mar 28, 2022 - San Antonio 123 vs. Houston 120
- Feb 04, 2022 - San Antonio 131 vs. Houston 106
- Jan 25, 2022 - San Antonio 134 vs. Houston 104
- Jan 12, 2022 - Houston 128 vs. San Antonio 124
- Feb 06, 2021 - San Antonio 111 vs. Houston 106
- Jan 16, 2021 - San Antonio 103 vs. Houston 91
- Jan 14, 2021 - Houston 109 vs. San Antonio 105
- Aug 11, 2020 - San Antonio 123 vs. Houston 105
- Dec 16, 2019 - Houston 109 vs. San Antonio 107
- Dec 03, 2019 - San Antonio 135 vs. Houston 133
- Mar 22, 2019 - Houston 111 vs. San Antonio 105
- Dec 22, 2018 - Houston 108 vs. San Antonio 101
- Nov 30, 2018 - Houston 136 vs. San Antonio 105
- Nov 10, 2018 - San Antonio 96 vs. Houston 89
- Apr 01, 2018 - San Antonio 100 vs. Houston 83
- Mar 12, 2018 - Houston 109 vs. San Antonio 93
- Feb 01, 2018 - Houston 102 vs. San Antonio 91
- Dec 15, 2017 - Houston 124 vs. San Antonio 109
- May 11, 2017 - San Antonio 114 vs. Houston 75
- May 09, 2017 - San Antonio 110 vs. Houston 107
- May 07, 2017 - Houston 125 vs. San Antonio 104
- May 05, 2017 - San Antonio 103 vs. Houston 92
- May 03, 2017 - San Antonio 121 vs. Houston 96
- May 01, 2017 - Houston 126 vs. San Antonio 99
- Mar 06, 2017 - San Antonio 112 vs. Houston 110
- Dec 20, 2016 - San Antonio 102 vs. Houston 100
- Nov 12, 2016 - San Antonio 106 vs. Houston 100
- Nov 09, 2016 - Houston 101 vs. San Antonio 99
- Feb 27, 2016 - San Antonio 104 vs. Houston 94
- Jan 27, 2016 - San Antonio 130 vs. Houston 99
- Jan 02, 2016 - San Antonio 121 vs. Houston 103
- Dec 25, 2015 - Houston 88 vs. San Antonio 84