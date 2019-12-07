How to watch Rockets vs. Suns: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game
How to watch Rockets vs. Suns basketball game
Who's Playing
Houston (home) vs. Phoenix (away)
Current Records: Houston 14-7; Phoenix 10-11
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns are 1-13 against the Houston Rockets since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. Phoenix's road trip will continue as they head to Houston's court at 8 p.m. ET at Toyota Center. Phoenix struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.57 points per game.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Suns ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Thursday. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 41 turnovers, they took down the New Orleans Pelicans 139-132. SG Devin Booker had a stellar game for the Suns as he shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 44 points, nine assists and eight boards.
Meanwhile, Houston was able to grind out a solid win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, winning 119-109. Houston's success was spearheaded by the efforts of SG James Harden, who had 23 points in addition to seven rebounds and five steals, and SG Ben McLemore, who shot 8-for-17 from downtown and finished with 28 points. This makes it three games in a row in which Harden has had at least three steals.
The Suns are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-3 against the spread when expected to lose.
Their wins bumped the Suns to 10-11 and the Rockets to 14-7. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Phoenix is stumbling into the matchup with the fourth fewest rebounds per game in the league, having accrued only 42 on average. To make matters even worse for Phoenix, Houston enters the game with 120.8 points per game on average, good for second best in the league. So the Phoenix squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.85
Odds
The Rockets are a big 10-point favorite against the Suns.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 242
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won 13 out of their last 14 games against Phoenix.
- Apr 07, 2019 - Houston 149 vs. Phoenix 113
- Mar 15, 2019 - Houston 108 vs. Phoenix 102
- Feb 04, 2019 - Houston 118 vs. Phoenix 110
- Mar 30, 2018 - Houston 104 vs. Phoenix 103
- Jan 28, 2018 - Houston 113 vs. Phoenix 102
- Jan 12, 2018 - Houston 112 vs. Phoenix 95
- Nov 16, 2017 - Houston 142 vs. Phoenix 116
- Apr 02, 2017 - Houston 123 vs. Phoenix 116
- Feb 11, 2017 - Houston 133 vs. Phoenix 102
- Dec 26, 2016 - Houston 131 vs. Phoenix 115
- Dec 21, 2016 - Houston 125 vs. Phoenix 111
- Apr 07, 2016 - Phoenix 124 vs. Houston 115
- Feb 19, 2016 - Houston 116 vs. Phoenix 100
- Feb 04, 2016 - Houston 111 vs. Phoenix 105
