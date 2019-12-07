How to watch Rockets vs. Suns: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Houston (home) vs. Phoenix (away)

Current Records: Houston 14-7; Phoenix 10-11

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns are 1-13 against the Houston Rockets since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. Phoenix's road trip will continue as they head to Houston's court at 8 p.m. ET at Toyota Center. Phoenix struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.57 points per game.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Suns ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Thursday. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 41 turnovers, they took down the New Orleans Pelicans 139-132. SG Devin Booker had a stellar game for the Suns as he shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 44 points, nine assists and eight boards.

Meanwhile, Houston was able to grind out a solid win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, winning 119-109. Houston's success was spearheaded by the efforts of SG James Harden, who had 23 points in addition to seven rebounds and five steals, and SG Ben McLemore, who shot 8-for-17 from downtown and finished with 28 points. This makes it three games in a row in which Harden has had at least three steals.

The Suns are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped the Suns to 10-11 and the Rockets to 14-7. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Phoenix is stumbling into the matchup with the fourth fewest rebounds per game in the league, having accrued only 42 on average. To make matters even worse for Phoenix, Houston enters the game with 120.8 points per game on average, good for second best in the league. So the Phoenix squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.85

Odds

The Rockets are a big 10-point favorite against the Suns.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 242

Series History

Houston have won 13 out of their last 14 games against Phoenix.