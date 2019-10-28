How to watch Rockets vs. Thunder: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Houston (home) vs. Oklahoma City (away)

Current Records: Houston 1-1; Oklahoma City 1-2

Last Season Records: Houston 53-29; Oklahoma City 49-33

What to Know

Houston will square off against Oklahoma City at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Toyota Center. Both teams have set a high bar for this contest after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contests.

It was all tied up at the half for Houston and New Orleans on Saturday, but Houston stepped up in the second half. The Rockets narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past New Orleans 126-123. The overall outcome was to be expected, but New Orleans made it more of a match than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City shot 46.88% from beyond the arc for 15 threes to get past Golden State on Sunday. The Thunder took their game against Golden State by a conclusive 120-92 score. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 70-37.

When the two teams last met in April, the Rockets and the Thunder were neck-and-neck, but the Rockets came up empty-handed with an 112-111 loss. Maybe the Rockets will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Series History

Houston have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Oklahoma City.