How to watch Rockets vs. Thunder: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game
Who's Playing
Houston (home) vs. Oklahoma City (away)
Current Records: Houston 1-1; Oklahoma City 1-2
Last Season Records: Houston 53-29; Oklahoma City 49-33
What to Know
Houston will square off against Oklahoma City at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Toyota Center. Both teams have set a high bar for this contest after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contests.
It was all tied up at the half for Houston and New Orleans on Saturday, but Houston stepped up in the second half. The Rockets narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past New Orleans 126-123. The overall outcome was to be expected, but New Orleans made it more of a match than the oddsmakers had predicted.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma City shot 46.88% from beyond the arc for 15 threes to get past Golden State on Sunday. The Thunder took their game against Golden State by a conclusive 120-92 score. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 70-37.
When the two teams last met in April, the Rockets and the Thunder were neck-and-neck, but the Rockets came up empty-handed with an 112-111 loss. Maybe the Rockets will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
Series History
Houston have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Oklahoma City.
- Apr 09, 2019 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Houston 111
- Feb 09, 2019 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Houston 112
- Dec 25, 2018 - Houston 113 vs. Oklahoma City 109
- Nov 08, 2018 - Oklahoma City 98 vs. Houston 80
- Apr 07, 2018 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Houston 102
- Mar 06, 2018 - Houston 122 vs. Oklahoma City 112
- Dec 25, 2017 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Houston 107
- Apr 25, 2017 - Houston 105 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Apr 23, 2017 - Houston 113 vs. Oklahoma City 109
- Apr 21, 2017 - Oklahoma City 115 vs. Houston 113
- Apr 19, 2017 - Houston 115 vs. Oklahoma City 111
- Apr 16, 2017 - Houston 118 vs. Oklahoma City 87
- Mar 26, 2017 - Houston 137 vs. Oklahoma City 125
- Jan 05, 2017 - Houston 118 vs. Oklahoma City 116
- Dec 09, 2016 - Houston 102 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Nov 16, 2016 - Oklahoma City 105 vs. Houston 103
- Apr 03, 2016 - Houston 118 vs. Oklahoma City 110
- Mar 22, 2016 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Houston 107
- Jan 29, 2016 - Oklahoma City 116 vs. Houston 108
- Nov 02, 2015 - Houston 110 vs. Oklahoma City 105
