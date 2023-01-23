Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Houston
Current Records: Minnesota 24-24; Houston 10-36
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Toyota Center. Minnesota should still be feeling good after a victory, while Houston will be looking to right the ship.
The Timberwolves are hoping for another win. They were able to grind out a solid win over Houston this past Saturday, winning 113-104. Minnesota's shooting guard Anthony Edwards was on fire, shooting 8-for-16 from downtown and finishing with 44 points and six rebounds.
Minnesota is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Houston's defeat took them down to 10-36 while Minnesota's victory pulled them up to 24-24. Allowing an average of 115.56 points per game, the Timberwolves haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $4.00
Odds
The Timberwolves are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Houston have won 20 out of their last 32 games against Minnesota.
