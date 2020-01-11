How to watch Rockets vs. Timberwolves: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game
How to watch Rockets vs. Timberwolves basketball game
Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Houston
Current Records: Minnesota 15-22; Houston 25-12
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves are 4-16 against the Houston Rockets since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Minnesota will challenge Houston on the road at 5 p.m. ET at Toyota Center. The Timberwolves should still be riding high after a victory, while Houston will be looking to right the ship.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between Minnesota and the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Minnesota wrapped it up with a 116-102 win. The Timberwolves can attribute much of their success to SG Andrew Wiggins, who had 23 points and eight assists.
Meanwhile, the Rockets have to be aching after a bruising 113-92 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday. The Rockets were down 89-67 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
The Timberwolves' win brought them up to 15-22 while the Rockets' defeat pulled them down to 25-12. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Timberwolves have only been able to knock down 43.40% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in the league. To make matters even worse for Minnesota, the Rockets come into the matchup boasting the second most points per game in the league at 118.7.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Houston have won 16 out of their last 20 games against Minnesota.
- Nov 16, 2019 - Houston 125 vs. Minnesota 105
- Mar 17, 2019 - Houston 117 vs. Minnesota 102
- Feb 13, 2019 - Minnesota 121 vs. Houston 111
- Dec 03, 2018 - Minnesota 103 vs. Houston 91
- Apr 25, 2018 - Houston 122 vs. Minnesota 104
- Apr 23, 2018 - Houston 119 vs. Minnesota 100
- Apr 21, 2018 - Minnesota 121 vs. Houston 105
- Apr 18, 2018 - Houston 102 vs. Minnesota 82
- Apr 15, 2018 - Houston 104 vs. Minnesota 101
- Mar 18, 2018 - Houston 129 vs. Minnesota 120
- Feb 23, 2018 - Houston 120 vs. Minnesota 102
- Feb 13, 2018 - Houston 126 vs. Minnesota 108
- Jan 18, 2018 - Houston 116 vs. Minnesota 98
- Apr 12, 2017 - Houston 123 vs. Minnesota 118
- Feb 25, 2017 - Houston 142 vs. Minnesota 130
- Jan 11, 2017 - Minnesota 119 vs. Houston 105
- Dec 17, 2016 - Houston 111 vs. Minnesota 109
- Apr 11, 2016 - Houston 129 vs. Minnesota 105
- Mar 18, 2016 - Houston 116 vs. Minnesota 111
- Jan 13, 2016 - Houston 107 vs. Minnesota 104
