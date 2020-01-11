How to watch Rockets vs. Timberwolves: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Houston

Current Records: Minnesota 15-22; Houston 25-12

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 4-16 against the Houston Rockets since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Minnesota will challenge Houston on the road at 5 p.m. ET at Toyota Center. The Timberwolves should still be riding high after a victory, while Houston will be looking to right the ship.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Minnesota and the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Minnesota wrapped it up with a 116-102 win. The Timberwolves can attribute much of their success to SG Andrew Wiggins, who had 23 points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, the Rockets have to be aching after a bruising 113-92 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday. The Rockets were down 89-67 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The Timberwolves' win brought them up to 15-22 while the Rockets' defeat pulled them down to 25-12. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Timberwolves have only been able to knock down 43.40% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in the league. To make matters even worse for Minnesota, the Rockets come into the matchup boasting the second most points per game in the league at 118.7.

Series History

Houston have won 16 out of their last 20 games against Minnesota.