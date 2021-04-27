Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Houston

Current Records: Minnesota 18-44; Houston 15-46

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.69 points per matchup before their game Tuesday. They might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Houston Rockets at 9 p.m. ET April 27 at Toyota Center. Minnesota has some work to do to even out the 5-20 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

The Timberwolves escaped with a win on Monday against the Utah Jazz by the margin of a single free throw, 105-104. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 33-17 deficit. Minnesota's point guard D'Angelo Russell looked sharp as he shot 7-for-12 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 27 points and 12 dimes.

Meanwhile, the contest between Houston and the Denver Nuggets this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Houston falling 129-116 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Houston was down 102-82 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding the Rockets back was the mediocre play of point guard Armoni Brooks, who did not have his best game: he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over five times en route to a 12-point finish.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Timberwolves are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Minnesota's win lifted them to an irreparable 18-44 while Houston's defeat dropped them down to an irreparable 15-46. If Minnesota want to win, they will need to focus on stopping Houston's power forward Kelly Olynyk, who almost posted a triple-double on 21 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds, and power forward D.J. Wilson, who had 25 points in addition to eight boards. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Timberwolves are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Houston have won 20 out of their last 25 games against Minnesota.