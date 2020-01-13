How to watch Rockets vs. Timberwolves: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Houston

Current Records: Minnesota 15-22; Houston 25-12

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will take on the Houston Rockets at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Toyota Center. The Timberwolves have some work to do to even out the 4-16 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Minnesota and the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Minnesota wrapped it up with a 116-102 victory. It was another big night for SG Andrew Wiggins, who had 23 points and eight assists.

Houston was down 89-67 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Minnesota is now 15-22 while Houston sits at 25-12. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Timberwolves have only been able to knock down 43.40% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league. To make matters even worse for the Timberwolves, the Rockets rank second in the league when it comes to points per game, with 118.7 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in the Rockets' favor.

Odds

The Rockets are a big 11-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 228

Series History

Houston have won 16 out of their last 20 games against Minnesota.