How to watch Rockets vs. Timberwolves: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Houston
Current Records: Minnesota 15-22; Houston 25-12
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will take on the Houston Rockets at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Toyota Center. The Timberwolves have some work to do to even out the 4-16 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between Minnesota and the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Minnesota wrapped it up with a 116-102 victory. It was another big night for SG Andrew Wiggins, who had 23 points and eight assists.
Houston was down 89-67 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Minnesota is now 15-22 while Houston sits at 25-12. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Timberwolves have only been able to knock down 43.40% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league. To make matters even worse for the Timberwolves, the Rockets rank second in the league when it comes to points per game, with 118.7 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in the Rockets' favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $28.60
Odds
The Rockets are a big 11-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 228
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won 16 out of their last 20 games against Minnesota.
- Nov 16, 2019 - Houston 125 vs. Minnesota 105
- Mar 17, 2019 - Houston 117 vs. Minnesota 102
- Feb 13, 2019 - Minnesota 121 vs. Houston 111
- Dec 03, 2018 - Minnesota 103 vs. Houston 91
- Apr 25, 2018 - Houston 122 vs. Minnesota 104
- Apr 23, 2018 - Houston 119 vs. Minnesota 100
- Apr 21, 2018 - Minnesota 121 vs. Houston 105
- Apr 18, 2018 - Houston 102 vs. Minnesota 82
- Apr 15, 2018 - Houston 104 vs. Minnesota 101
- Mar 18, 2018 - Houston 129 vs. Minnesota 120
- Feb 23, 2018 - Houston 120 vs. Minnesota 102
- Feb 13, 2018 - Houston 126 vs. Minnesota 108
- Jan 18, 2018 - Houston 116 vs. Minnesota 98
- Apr 12, 2017 - Houston 123 vs. Minnesota 118
- Feb 25, 2017 - Houston 142 vs. Minnesota 130
- Jan 11, 2017 - Minnesota 119 vs. Houston 105
- Dec 17, 2016 - Houston 111 vs. Minnesota 109
- Apr 11, 2016 - Houston 129 vs. Minnesota 105
- Mar 18, 2016 - Houston 116 vs. Minnesota 111
- Jan 13, 2016 - Houston 107 vs. Minnesota 104
