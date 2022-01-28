Who's Playing

Portland @ Houston

Current Records: Portland 20-28; Houston 14-34

What to Know

This Friday, the Houston Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.67 points per contest. They will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Toyota Center after having had a few days off. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

The Rockets found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 134-104 punch to the gut against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. Houston was down 105-74 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Jalen Green wasn't much of a difference maker for Houston; Green played for 31 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-16 shooting.

Meanwhile, the night started off rough for Portland on Wednesday, and it ended that way, too. They have to be aching after a bruising 132-112 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Shooting guard Anfernee Simons put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 23 points and seven assists.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.04

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Houston and Portland both have 11 wins in their last 22 games.