Who's Playing
Portland @ Houston
Current Records: Portland 20-28; Houston 14-34
What to Know
This Friday, the Houston Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.67 points per contest. They will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Toyota Center after having had a few days off. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.
The Rockets found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 134-104 punch to the gut against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. Houston was down 105-74 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Jalen Green wasn't much of a difference maker for Houston; Green played for 31 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-16 shooting.
Meanwhile, the night started off rough for Portland on Wednesday, and it ended that way, too. They have to be aching after a bruising 132-112 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Shooting guard Anfernee Simons put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 23 points and seven assists.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.04
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -113
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston and Portland both have 11 wins in their last 22 games.
- Nov 12, 2021 - Portland 104 vs. Houston 92
- May 10, 2021 - Portland 140 vs. Houston 129
- Jan 28, 2021 - Houston 104 vs. Portland 101
- Dec 26, 2020 - Portland 128 vs. Houston 126
- Aug 04, 2020 - Portland 110 vs. Houston 102
- Jan 29, 2020 - Portland 125 vs. Houston 112
- Jan 15, 2020 - Portland 117 vs. Houston 107
- Nov 18, 2019 - Houston 132 vs. Portland 108
- Jan 05, 2019 - Portland 110 vs. Houston 101
- Dec 11, 2018 - Houston 111 vs. Portland 103
- Oct 30, 2018 - Portland 104 vs. Houston 85
- Apr 05, 2018 - Houston 96 vs. Portland 94
- Mar 20, 2018 - Houston 115 vs. Portland 111
- Jan 10, 2018 - Houston 121 vs. Portland 112
- Dec 09, 2017 - Houston 124 vs. Portland 117
- Mar 30, 2017 - Portland 117 vs. Houston 107
- Nov 27, 2016 - Houston 130 vs. Portland 114
- Nov 17, 2016 - Houston 126 vs. Portland 109
- Feb 25, 2016 - Houston 119 vs. Portland 105
- Feb 10, 2016 - Portland 116 vs. Houston 103
- Feb 06, 2016 - Portland 96 vs. Houston 79
- Nov 18, 2015 - Houston 108 vs. Portland 103