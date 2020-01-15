How to watch Rockets vs. Trail Blazers: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Portland @ Houston

Current Records: Portland 17-24; Houston 26-13

What to Know

The Houston Rockets are getting right back to it as they host the Portland Trail Blazers at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Toyota Center. Houston struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 119 points per game.

The Rockets lost to the Memphis Grizzlies by a decisive 121-110 margin. Houston's loss came about despite a quality game from SG James Harden, who had 41 points and six assists along with six boards.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Monday Portland sidestepped the Charlotte Hornets for a 115-112 victory. It was another big night for PG Damian Lillard, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points and nine dimes.

The Rockets are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 19-20 against the spread.

The Rockets are now 26-13 while Portland sits at 17-24. The Trail Blazers are 6-10 after wins this season, and the Rockets are 9-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.26

Odds

The Rockets are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 236

Series History

Houston have won ten out of their last 15 games against Portland.