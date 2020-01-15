How to watch Rockets vs. Trail Blazers: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Rockets vs. Trail Blazers basketball game
Who's Playing
Portland @ Houston
Current Records: Portland 17-24; Houston 26-13
What to Know
The Houston Rockets are getting right back to it as they host the Portland Trail Blazers at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Toyota Center. Houston struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 119 points per game.
The Rockets lost to the Memphis Grizzlies by a decisive 121-110 margin. Houston's loss came about despite a quality game from SG James Harden, who had 41 points and six assists along with six boards.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Monday Portland sidestepped the Charlotte Hornets for a 115-112 victory. It was another big night for PG Damian Lillard, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points and nine dimes.
The Rockets are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 19-20 against the spread.
The Rockets are now 26-13 while Portland sits at 17-24. The Trail Blazers are 6-10 after wins this season, and the Rockets are 9-3 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.26
Odds
The Rockets are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 236
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won ten out of their last 15 games against Portland.
- Nov 18, 2019 - Houston 132 vs. Portland 108
- Jan 05, 2019 - Portland 110 vs. Houston 101
- Dec 11, 2018 - Houston 111 vs. Portland 103
- Oct 30, 2018 - Portland 104 vs. Houston 85
- Apr 05, 2018 - Houston 96 vs. Portland 94
- Mar 20, 2018 - Houston 115 vs. Portland 111
- Jan 10, 2018 - Houston 121 vs. Portland 112
- Dec 09, 2017 - Houston 124 vs. Portland 117
- Mar 30, 2017 - Portland 117 vs. Houston 107
- Nov 27, 2016 - Houston 130 vs. Portland 114
- Nov 17, 2016 - Houston 126 vs. Portland 109
- Feb 25, 2016 - Houston 119 vs. Portland 105
- Feb 10, 2016 - Portland 116 vs. Houston 103
- Feb 06, 2016 - Portland 96 vs. Houston 79
- Nov 18, 2015 - Houston 108 vs. Portland 103
