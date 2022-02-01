Through 3 Quarters

Only one more quarter stands between the Golden State Warriors and the win they were favored to collect going into this night. Three quarters in and their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Houston Rockets 89-78.

The Warriors have been relying on point guard Stephen Curry, who has 19 points and eight assists in addition to four boards, and small forward Andrew Wiggins, who has 19 points along with five rebounds. Houston has been relying on the performance of center Christian Wood, who has shot 5-for-8 from downtown and has posted a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds.

Houston has lost 91% of the time when they were down heading into the fourth quarter this season, so this one seems just about wrapped up

Who's Playing

Golden State @ Houston

Current Records: Golden State 37-13; Houston 14-35

What to Know

The Houston Rockets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Golden State Warriors and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 20 of 2020. Houston will take on Golden State at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Toyota Center after having had a few days off. The Rockets need to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.84 points per contest.

Houston received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 125-110 to the Portland Trail Blazers. Center Christian Wood (21 points) and small forward Garrison Mathews (21 points) were the top scorers for Houston. Garrison Mathews' performance made up for a slower matchup against the San Antonio Spurs last week.

Meanwhile, Golden State narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Brooklyn Nets 110-106. Among those leading the charge for the Warriors was small forward Andrew Wiggins, who had 24 points in addition to eight rebounds.

The Rockets have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10 point spread they are up against. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in 15 of their 22 home games.

Golden State's win lifted them to 37-13 while Houston's loss dropped them down to 14-35. If Golden State want to win, they will need to focus on stopping Houston's Mathews, who had 21 points, and Christian Wood, who posted a double-double on 21 points and 15 boards. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $57.58

Odds

The Warriors are a big 10-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Injury Report for Houston

John Wall: Out (Not Injury Related)

Usman Garuba: Out (Wrist)

Injury Report for Golden State