Who's Playing
Brooklyn Nets @ Sacramento Kings
Current Records: Brooklyn 12-9, Sacramento 12-8
How To Watch
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: NBC Sports California
CBS Sports App
Online streaming: fuboTV
- Ticket Cost: $18.04
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings will be playing at home against the Brooklyn Nets at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Golden 1 Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Last Friday, Sacramento beat Phoenix 114-106.
De'Aaron Fox was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 34 points along with 7 assists.
Meanwhile, the Nets waltzed into Friday's match with two straight wins but they left with three. They put the hurt on Washington with a sharp 124-97 victory.
Sacramento's win bumped their record up to 12-8. As for Brooklyn, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-9 record this season.
The pair pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, the Kings are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: Brooklyn is a solid 8-3-1 against the spread when playing as the underdog.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Kings haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Nets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.
Odds
Sacramento is a 4.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 5.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 236.5 points.
Series History
Brooklyn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento.
- Mar 16, 2023 - Sacramento 101 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Nov 15, 2022 - Sacramento 153 vs. Brooklyn 121
- Feb 14, 2022 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Sacramento 85
- Feb 02, 2022 - Sacramento 112 vs. Brooklyn 101
- Feb 23, 2021 - Brooklyn 127 vs. Sacramento 118
- Feb 15, 2021 - Brooklyn 136 vs. Sacramento 125
- Aug 07, 2020 - Brooklyn 119 vs. Sacramento 106
- Nov 22, 2019 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Sacramento 97
- Mar 19, 2019 - Brooklyn 123 vs. Sacramento 121
- Jan 21, 2019 - Brooklyn 123 vs. Sacramento 94