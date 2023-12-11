Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Brooklyn 12-9, Sacramento 12-8

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.04

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings will be playing at home against the Brooklyn Nets at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Golden 1 Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Friday, Sacramento beat Phoenix 114-106.

De'Aaron Fox was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 34 points along with 7 assists.

Meanwhile, the Nets waltzed into Friday's match with two straight wins but they left with three. They put the hurt on Washington with a sharp 124-97 victory.

Sacramento's win bumped their record up to 12-8. As for Brooklyn, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-9 record this season.

The pair pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, the Kings are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: Brooklyn is a solid 8-3-1 against the spread when playing as the underdog.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Kings haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Nets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.

Odds

Sacramento is a 4.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 236.5 points.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento.