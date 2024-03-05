1st Quarter Report

Only three more quarters stand between the Kings and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Bulls 36-22.

If the Kings keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 35-25 in no time. On the other hand, the Bulls will have to make due with a 28-33 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Chicago 28-32, Sacramento 34-25

How To Watch

When: Monday, March 4, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Monday, March 4, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports Chicago

What to Know

The Bulls have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Golden 1 Center. The Bulls are expected to lose this one by 6.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

After soaring to 132 points the game before, the Bulls faltered in their contest on Friday. They took a 113-97 bruising from Milwaukee.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Kings ultimately got the result they hoped for on Friday. They secured a 124-120 W over Minnesota. The win was just what the Kings needed coming off of a 117-96 loss in their prior contest.

The Kings relied on the efforts of Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 15 rebounds, and Malik Monk, who scored 39 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Monk has scored all season.

Chicago's defeat dropped their record down to 28-32. As for Sacramento, their victory bumped their record up to 34-25.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Bulls haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.7 turnovers per game (they're ranked third in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Kings struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.7 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Bulls came up short against the Kings in their previous matchup back in February, falling 123-115. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Kings' De'Aaron Fox, who scored 41 points along with five steals. Now that the Bulls know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Sacramento is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 227.5 points.

Series History

Sacramento has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.