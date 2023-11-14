Who's Playing

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Cleveland 4-5, Sacramento 3-4

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBATV

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings will be playing at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Golden 1 Center. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 16 to 5 on the offensive boards, a fact the Kings proved on Friday. They walked away with a 105-98 win over Oklahoma City. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Kings.

The Kings' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Kevin Huerter, who earned 28 points along with 9 rebounds and 3 steals. Huerter continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Keegan Murray was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds.

Even though the Cavaliers have not done well against the Warriors recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. Cleveland came out on top against Golden State by a score of 118-110.

The Cavaliers' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Caris LeVert, who earned 22 points along with 4 steals.

Their wins bumped Sacramento to 4-4 and Cleveland to 4-5.

Both teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, the Kings are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, keep Cleveland's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 2-6 record against the spread vs Sacramento over their last eight matchups.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Kings haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.6 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Cavaliers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Sacramento is a slight 1-point favorite against Cleveland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 227.5 points.

Series History

Sacramento has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.

Dec 09, 2022 - Sacramento 106 vs. Cleveland 95

Nov 09, 2022 - Sacramento 127 vs. Cleveland 120

Jan 10, 2022 - Cleveland 109 vs. Sacramento 108

Dec 11, 2021 - Cleveland 117 vs. Sacramento 103

Mar 27, 2021 - Sacramento 100 vs. Cleveland 98

Mar 22, 2021 - Sacramento 119 vs. Cleveland 105

Apr 04, 2019 - Sacramento 117 vs. Cleveland 104

Dec 07, 2018 - Sacramento 129 vs. Cleveland 110

Dec 27, 2017 - Sacramento 109 vs. Cleveland 95

Dec 06, 2017 - Cleveland 101 vs. Sacramento 95

Injury Report for the Kings

Trey Lyles: Out (Calf)

Injury Report for the Cavaliers