Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Golden State 0-1, Sacramento 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: ESPN

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings will be playing at home against the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Golden 1 Center. The Warriors took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Kings, who come in off a win.

The Kings had to kick off their season on the road on Wednesday, but they showed no ill effects. They strolled past Utah with points to spare, taking the game 130-114. Winning is a bit easier when you nail ten more threes than your opponent, as the Kings did.

Domantas Sabonis and Harrison Barnes were among the main playmakers for the Kings as the former dropped a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds and the latter earned 33 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Warriors last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell to Phoenix 108-104.

Sacramento's victory bumped their record up to 1-0. As for Golden State, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.

Going forward, the Kings are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by two points. They finished last season with a 45-37 record against the spread.

The Kings ended up a good deal behind the Warriors in their previous matchup back in April, losing 120-100. Can the Kings avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Sacramento is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.



The over/under is set at 238 points.

Series History

Golden State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento.