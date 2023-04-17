Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Sacramento Kings

Regular Season Records: Golden State 44-38, Sacramento 48-34

How To Watch

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: TNT

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Sacramento 1, Golden State 0

On Monday, the Sacramento Kings will fight it out against the Golden State Warriors in a Western conference playoff contest at 10:00 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center. The Kings have some work to do to even out the 2-8 series between these two since March of 2021, but a win here would be a good start.

On Saturday, Sacramento sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 126-123 victory over Golden State. With that victory, the Kings brought their scoring average up to 120.8 points per game. De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk were among the main playmakers for the Kings as the former earned 38 points along with 3 steals and the latter earned 32 points.

It should come as no surprise, then, that the Kings didn’t give up on possessions, racking up an impressive 17 offensive rebounds. Their good performance in that department was in sharp contrast to the Warriors, who only managed nine.

The Kings are winning the series right now, leading the Warriors 1-0. Check back on CBS Sports after the game to see if the Kings can extend their lead or if the Warriors can make up some ground.

Odds

Golden State are a slight 1-point favorite against Sacramento, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 239.5 points.

