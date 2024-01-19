3rd Quarter Report

The Pacers fell flat on their face against the Jazz on Monday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. The Pacers have jumped out to a 99-89 lead against the Kings.

If the Pacers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 24-17 in no time. On the other hand, the Kings will have to make due with a 23-18 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Indiana 23-17, Sacramento 23-17

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $32.00

What to Know

The Pacers and the Kings are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2018, but not for long. The Indiana Pacers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 p.m. ET on January 18th at Golden 1 Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The Pacers and the Jazz couldn't quite live up to the 247.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. Indiana suffered a bruising 132-105 loss at the hands of Utah on Monday. The Pacers were down 105-79 at the end of the third quarter, and things only got worse from there.

Even though they lost, the Pacers were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Kings' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of Phoenix by a score of 119-117. The Kings were up 22 with 8:22 left in the fourth but still couldn't manage to seal the deal.

The Kings' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a triple-double on 21 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists, and De'Aaron Fox who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 33 points and 6 assists. Sabonis is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last 23 games he's played.

Indiana's defeat dropped their record down to 23-17. As for Sacramento, they bumped their record down to 23-17 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Thursday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. The Pacers haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 125.6 points per game (they're ranked first in scoring overall). However, it's not like the Kings struggle in that department as they've been averaging 118.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The Pacers are hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 13-9 against the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Sacramento is a solid 7-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Kings slightly, as the game opened with the Kings as a 8.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 247 points.

Series History

Sacramento and Indiana both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.