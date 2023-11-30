Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Los Angeles 7-9, Sacramento 10-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBATV

What to Know

The Kings will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:00 p.m. ET on November 29th at Golden 1 Center. The Kings will be strutting in after a victory while the Clippers will be stumbling in from a loss.

On Tuesday, in a tight contest that could have gone either way, Sacramento made off with a 124-123 win over Golden State. 124 seems to be a good number for the Kings as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

The Kings got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was De'Aaron Fox out in front who scored 29 points along with 9 rebounds and 7 assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Clippers on Monday, but the final result did not. They fell 113-104 to Denver. The Clippers have struggled against the Nuggets recently, as their matchup on Monday was their eighth consecutive lost matchup.

The Clippers' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Kawhi Leonard, who scored 31 points along with 8 rebounds, and Ivica Zubac who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 14 rebounds.

The Clippers struggled to work together and finished the game with only 18 assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as the Nuggets racked up 28.

Sacramento is on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last ten matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 10-6 record this season. As for Los Angeles, their loss was their third straight at home, which bumped their record down to 7-9.

While only the Clippers took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, the Clippers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 1.5 points. Sacramento might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Kings haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.1 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Clippers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Los Angeles is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Sacramento, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 231 points.

Series History

Sacramento has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.

Mar 03, 2023 - Sacramento 128 vs. Los Angeles 127

Feb 24, 2023 - Sacramento 176 vs. Los Angeles 175

Dec 03, 2022 - Sacramento 123 vs. Los Angeles 96

Oct 22, 2022 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Sacramento 109

Apr 09, 2022 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Sacramento 98

Dec 22, 2021 - Los Angeles 105 vs. Sacramento 89

Dec 04, 2021 - Sacramento 104 vs. Los Angeles 99

Dec 01, 2021 - Sacramento 124 vs. Los Angeles 115

Feb 07, 2021 - Sacramento 113 vs. Los Angeles 110

Jan 20, 2021 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Sacramento 96

Injury Report for the Kings

Keegan Murray: Out (Back)

Alex Len: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for the Clippers