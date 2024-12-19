Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Los Angeles 14-12, Sacramento 13-14

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $81.60

What to Know

The Lakers are 2-8 against the Kings since January of 2022 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. The Los Angeles Lakers are set to face off against the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center with a little bit of extra rest. The Lakers pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 4.5-point favorite Kings.

The Lakers took a loss when they played away from home on Friday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Sunday. They managed a 116-110 victory over the Grizzlies.

Anthony Davis was a one-man wrecking crew for the Lakers as he dropped a double-double on 40 points and 16 rebounds. What's more, Davis also posted a 68.2% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Kings last Monday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 130-129 to the Nuggets. Sacramento's defeat signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 14 rebounds. He has been hot , having posted 12 or more rebounds the last five times he's played. Another player making a difference was Malik Monk, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten assists.

Los Angeles' win bumped their record up to 14-12. As for Sacramento, they now have a losing record at 13-14.

The Lakers didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Kings when the teams last played back in October, but they still walked away with a 131-127 victory. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was Sabonis, who dropped a triple-double on 29 points, 12 rebounds, and ten assists. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will the Lakers still be able to contain Sabonis? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Sacramento is a 4.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Kings, as the game opened with the Kings as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 228.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sacramento has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.