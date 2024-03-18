Who's Playing
Memphis Grizzlies @ Sacramento Kings
Current Records: Memphis 23-45, Sacramento 38-28
How To Watch
- When: Monday, March 18, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis
- Ticket Cost: $23.00
What to Know
The Grizzlies have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Golden 1 Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
Last Saturday, Memphis was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 118-112 to the Thunder. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Grizzlies in their matchups with the Thunder: they've now lost five in a row.
Even though they lost, the Grizzlies were working as a unit and finished the game with 34 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Kings last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 98-91 hit to the loss column at the hands of New York.
Memphis has not been sharp recently as the team's lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 23-45 record this season. As for Sacramento, their loss dropped their record down to 38-28.
Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's match: The Grizzlies have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 13.3 threes per game. However, it's not like the Kings struggle in that department as they've been averaging 14.4 threes per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
The Grizzlies are the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. This contest will be their sixth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-3 against the spread).
Odds
Sacramento is a big 9.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 224.5 points.
Series History
Memphis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento.
- Jan 29, 2024 - Sacramento 103 vs. Memphis 94
- Dec 31, 2023 - Sacramento 123 vs. Memphis 92
- Jan 23, 2023 - Sacramento 133 vs. Memphis 100
- Jan 01, 2023 - Memphis 118 vs. Sacramento 108
- Nov 22, 2022 - Sacramento 113 vs. Memphis 109
- Oct 27, 2022 - Memphis 125 vs. Sacramento 110
- Dec 26, 2021 - Memphis 127 vs. Sacramento 102
- Dec 17, 2021 - Memphis 124 vs. Sacramento 105
- Nov 28, 2021 - Memphis 128 vs. Sacramento 101
- May 14, 2021 - Memphis 107 vs. Sacramento 106