Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Memphis 23-45, Sacramento 38-28

How To Watch

When: Monday, March 18, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Monday, March 18, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $23.00

What to Know

The Grizzlies have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Golden 1 Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Last Saturday, Memphis was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 118-112 to the Thunder. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Grizzlies in their matchups with the Thunder: they've now lost five in a row.

Even though they lost, the Grizzlies were working as a unit and finished the game with 34 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Kings last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 98-91 hit to the loss column at the hands of New York.

Memphis has not been sharp recently as the team's lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 23-45 record this season. As for Sacramento, their loss dropped their record down to 38-28.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's match: The Grizzlies have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 13.3 threes per game. However, it's not like the Kings struggle in that department as they've been averaging 14.4 threes per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Grizzlies are the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. This contest will be their sixth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-3 against the spread).

Odds

Sacramento is a big 9.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 224.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Memphis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento.