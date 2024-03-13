1st Quarter Report

Only three more quarters stand between the Kings and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 38-30 lead against the Bucks.

The Kings came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Milwaukee 42-23, Sacramento 36-27

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Bally Sports Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $34.00

What to Know

The Bucks are 10-0 against the Kings since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The Milwaukee Bucks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 p.m. ET on March 12th at Golden 1 Center. The Bucks are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

The Clippers typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Bucks proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 124-117 win over the Clippers. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 14.9% better than the opposition, as the Bucks' was.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard were among the main playmakers for the Bucks as the former dropped a double-double on 34 points and ten assists and the latter shot 7-for-13 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double on 35 points and 11 assists.

Meanwhile, Sacramento came up short against the Rockets on Sunday and fell 112-104. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Kings in their matchups with the Rockets: they've now lost three in a row.

Despite the loss, the Kings got a solid performance out of Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 15 rebounds. Sabonis is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last 20 games he's played. Less helpful for the Kings was Keegan Murray's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Milwaukee is on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 42-23 record this season. As for Sacramento, their defeat dropped their record down to 36-27.

Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Bucks just can't miss this season, having made 49.1% of their shots per game. However, it's not like the Kings struggle in that department as they've made 48.4% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Bucks won a game that couldn't have been any closer in their previous matchup back in January, slipping by the Kings 143-142. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Bucks since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Milwaukee is a slight 2-point favorite against Sacramento, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Kings as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 236.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee has won all of the games they've played against Sacramento in the last 5 years.