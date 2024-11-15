Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Minnesota 6-6, Sacramento 7-5

What to Know

The Kings will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Minnesota Timberwolves at 10:00 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center. The Kings will be strutting in after a victory while the Timberwolves will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Kings are headed into the game having just posted their biggest win since April 16th on Wednesday. Everything went their way against the Suns as the Kings made off with a 127-104 victory.

Among those leading the charge was De'Aaron Fox, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and ten assists. He is becoming a predictor of the Kings' success: when he posts at least eight assists the team is 6-3 (and 1-2 when he doesn't).

The Kings were working as a unit and finished the game with 38 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in January.

The Timberwolves came into the matchup on Wednesday with a huge advantage in the spread, but given the result that advantage might've gone to their heads. They fell 106-98 to the Trail Blazers. Minnesota was up 24-11 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Sacramento's win bumped their record up to 7-5. As for Minnesota, they are on a three-game losing streak that has dropped them down to 6-6.

The Kings couldn't quite finish off the Timberwolves in their previous matchup back in October and fell 117-115. Can the Kings avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Minnesota is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Sacramento, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Kings as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 221.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento.