Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Oklahoma City 15-7, Sacramento 13-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $24.00

What to Know

The Thunder have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Golden 1 Center. The Kings took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Thunder, who come in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 15.8% better than the opposition, a fact the Thunder proved on Monday. They enjoyed a cozy 134-120 victory over Utah. The Thunder pushed the score to 111-75 by the end of the third, a deficit the Jazz cut but never quite recovered from.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, scoring 30 points along with seven assists and three steals. The game was his third in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 131 points the game before, the Kings faltered in their game on Tuesday. They suffered a grim 119-99 defeat to Los Angeles. The Kings were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 70-48.

Oklahoma City's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 15-7. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 135.0 points per game. As for Sacramento, their loss dropped their record down to 13-9.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Oklahoma City and Sacramento are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Thunder haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 120.4 points per game (they're ranked fifth in scoring overall). However, it's not like the Kings struggle in that department as they've been averaging 116.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The Thunder are hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Be careful betting them against the spread as while they're 15-6-1 ATS overall, they're only 2-8 against Sacramento in their most recent matchups.

Odds

Sacramento is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Oklahoma City, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 2-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 244 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sacramento has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.