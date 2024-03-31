Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Utah 29-45, Sacramento 42-31

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 31, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 31, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: KJZZ-TV 14

KJZZ-TV 14 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $72.00

What to Know

The Jazz have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Sacramento Kings at 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Golden 1 Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

After a 147-119 finish the last time they played, the Jazz and the Rockets decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Jazz were just a bucket shy of victory on Friday and fell 101-100 to the Rockets. The loss hurts even more since Utah was up 39-26 with 4:24 left in the second.

The Jazz's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of John Collins, who shot 4-for-5 from long range and dropped a double-double on 30 points and 11 rebounds, and Collin Sexton, who scored 29 points along with six rebounds and five assists. Brice Sensabaugh, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-7 from downtown.

Meanwhile, the defenses reigned supreme when the Kings and the Mavericks played on Friday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 232.5-point over/under. The Kings fell to the Mavericks 107-103. Sacramento was up 51-36 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Utah has been struggling recently as they've lost 11 of their last 12 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 29-45 record this season. As for Sacramento, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 42-31.

The Jazz are the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Utah is playing as the underdogs on the road, but their 12-19 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

The Jazz suffered a grim 125-104 defeat to the Kings when the teams last played back in December of 2023. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Kings' Keegan Murray, who went 12 for 15 from beyond the arc en route to 47 points and 2 assists. Now that the Jazz know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Sacramento is a big 12.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Kings, as the game opened with the Kings as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is 222.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sacramento and Utah both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.