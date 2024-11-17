Halftime Report
Only two more quarters stand between the Kings and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a 64-63 lead against the Jazz.
If the Kings keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-6 in no time. On the other hand, the Jazz will have to make due with a 3-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Utah Jazz @ Sacramento Kings
Current Records: Utah 3-8, Sacramento 7-6
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: KJZZ-TV 14
- Ticket Cost: $24.00
What to Know
The Kings will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Utah Jazz at 10:00 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center.
The Kings fought the good fight in their overtime match against the Timberwolves on Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 130-126 hit to the loss column at the hands of Minnesota.
Despite the defeat, the Kings got top-tier performance from De'Aaron Fox, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 60 points plus seven assists and three steals. With that strong performance, Fox is now averaging an impressive 27.3 points per game. Domantas Sabonis was another key player, dropping a double-double on 23 points and 12 rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Jazz hadn't done well against the Mavericks recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. The Jazz sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 115-113 win over the Mavericks. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory Utah has posted since March 15th.
Among those leading the charge was John Collins, who almost dropped a double-double on 28 points and nine rebounds. What's more, he also racked up six offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in February.
The Jazz smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their offensive rebound total in three consecutive matchups.
Sacramento's loss dropped their record down to 7-6. As for Utah, their win ended a five-game drought at home and bumped them up to 3-8.
The Kings strolled past the Jazz in their previous meeting back in October by a score of 113-96. Will the Kings repeat their success, or do the Jazz have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Sacramento is a big 10.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Kings, as the game opened with the Kings as a 8.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 228.5 points.
Series History
Sacramento has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Utah.
