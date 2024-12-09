3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Kings and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Jazz 105-74.

If the Kings keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-13 in no time. On the other hand, the Jazz will have to make due with a 5-18 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Utah 5-17, Sacramento 11-13

What to Know

Jazz fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Sacramento Kings at 9:00 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center. The two teams are strolling into their matchups after big wins in their previous games.

The Jazz are headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They really took it to the Trail Blazers for the full four quarters, racking up a 141-99 win. The victory was some much needed relief for Utah as it spelled an end to their five-game losing streak.

The Jazz were working as a unit and finished the game with 34 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November.

Meanwhile, the Kings posted their biggest win since April 14th on Friday. They put the hurt on the Spurs with a sharp 140-113 victory.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Kings to victory, but perhaps none more so than Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 16 rebounds.

Utah's win ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 5-17. As for Sacramento, their victory bumped their record up to 11-13.

Both pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. As for their next game, the Kings are probably looking forward to this one considering their 12 advantage in the spread. This contest will be Utah's 20th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 8-11 against the spread).

The Jazz came up short against the Kings when the teams last played back in November, falling 121-117. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Kings' De'Aaron Fox, who almost dropped a double-double on 49 points and nine assists. Back with a vengeance, will the Jazz be able to stop him this time around? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Sacramento is a big 12-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 231.5 points.

Series History

Sacramento has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Utah.