Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Utah 9-16, Sacramento 14-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $34.00

What to Know

The Kings will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Utah Jazz at 10:00 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The matchup between the Kings and the Thunder on Thursday hardly resembled the 105-98 effort from their previous meeting. Sacramento managed a 128-123 victory over Oklahoma City. The victory was just what the Kings needed coming off of a 119-99 loss in their prior matchup.

The Kings can attribute much of their success to De'Aaron Fox, who scored 41 points along with seven assists.

The Jazz fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back wins it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They came out on top against Portland by a score of 122-114 on Thursday. The Jazz pushed the score to 103-76 by the end of the third, a deficit the Trail Blazers cut but never quite recovered from.

The Jazz got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Simone Fontecchio out in front who scored 24 points along with five rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Fontecchio has scored all season. Collin Sexton was another key contributor, scoring 27 points.

Sacramento is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 14-9 record this season. As for Utah, their win ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-16.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: The Kings haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.2 turnovers per game. It's a different story for the Jazz, though, as they've been averaging 16.4 turnovers per game. Given the Kings' sizeable advantage in that area, the Jazz will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Kings strolled past the Jazz in their previous matchup back in October by a score of 130-114. Will the Kings repeat their success, or do the Jazz have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Sacramento is a big 9.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 240 points.

Series History

Utah has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento.