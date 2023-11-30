Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Atlanta 8-9, San Antonio 3-14

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $9.00

What to Know

The Hawks and the Spurs are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. The Atlanta Hawks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 30th at Frost Bank Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 19.1% worse than the opposition, a fact the Hawks found out the hard way on Tuesday. Their bruising 128-105 defeat to Cleveland might stick with them for a while. The Hawks were up 45-33 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Meanwhile, the Spurs' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their 12th straight loss. They fell 132-120 to Denver.

Victor Wembanyama put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds. He hasn't dropped below two blocks for five straight games.

Atlanta now has a losing record at 8-9. As for San Antonio, they continue to see their hopes of redeeming themselves for a poor last season fade as the team sits at a 3-14 record this season.

In addition to losing their last games, the two teams failed to cover the spread. Looking forward to Thursday, the Hawks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This contest will be San Antonio's 16th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-10-1 against the spread).

The Hawks came up short against the Spurs when the teams last played back in March, falling 126-118. Can the Hawks avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Atlanta is a big 7.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 6.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 246 points.

Series History

San Antonio and Atlanta both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.