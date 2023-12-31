Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Boston 25-6, San Antonio 5-26

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $50.00

What to Know

The Celtics will be playing the full four quarters on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. The Boston Celtics and the San Antonio Spurs will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 31st at Frost Bank Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Celtics will be looking to extend their current five-game winning streak.

Last Friday, it was close, but Boston sidestepped Toronto for a 120-118 victory.

The Celtics' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jaylen Brown, who shot 5-for-6 from long range and dropped a double-double on 31 points and ten rebounds. That's the first time this season that Brown pulled down ten or more rebounds. Luke Kornet was another key contributor, scoring 20 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, the Spurs traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They fell to Portland 134-128. The Spurs found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 16.9% worse than the opposition.

Despite the defeat, the Spurs had strong showings from Keldon Johnson, who scored 29 points along with seven assists and seven rebounds, and Devin Vassell, who scored 22 points along with five assists and four steals. Vassell is on a roll when it comes to steals, as he's now grabbed three or more in the last three games he's played.

Boston pushed their record up to 25-6 with that victory, which was their 16th straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 122.9 points per game. As for San Antonio, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-26.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Celtics just can't miss this season, having made 48.1% of their shots per game. It's a different story for the Spurs, though, as they've only made 45.6% of their shots per game this season. Given the Celtics' sizeable advantage in that area, the Spurs will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for the Celtics against the Spurs when the teams last played back in March as the team secured a 137-93 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Celtics since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Boston is a big 13.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 240 points.

Series History

San Antonio has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Boston.