Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Brooklyn 26-41, San Antonio 14-53

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas TV: NBATV

What to Know

The Nets are 8-2 against the Spurs since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Having just played yesterday, the Brooklyn Nets will head out on the road to face off against the San Antonio Spurs at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 17th at Moody Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The Nets managed to keep up with the Pacers until halftime on Saturday, but things quickly went downhill from there. Brooklyn suffered a bruising 121-100 loss at the hands of the Pacers. The Nets have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Nets struggled to work together and finished the game with only 18 assists. They are winless (0-5) when they just don't pass the ball.

Meanwhile, the Spurs' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight defeat. They took a 117-106 hit to the loss column at the hands of Denver. The Spurs found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 14 fewer assists than your opponent.

Brooklyn has been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 26-41 record this season. As for San Antonio, their loss was their third straight at home, which dropped their record down to 14-53.

The Nets are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their sixth straight on the road (so far over this stretch they are 1-4 against the spread).

Everything went the Nets' way against the Spurs in their previous matchup back in February as the Nets made off with a 123-103 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Nets since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

San Antonio is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spurs as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 219.5 points.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 8 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.