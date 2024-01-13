Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Chicago 18-22, San Antonio 7-30

What to Know

The Bulls have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET on January 13th at Frost Bank Center. The Bulls have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last five games.

The point spread may have favored the Bulls on Friday, but the final result did not. They took a 140-131 hit to the loss column at the hands of Golden State. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from DeMar DeRozan, who scored 39 points along with six rebounds and five assists. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Zach LaVine, who scored 25 points along with eight rebounds and seven assists.

Meanwhile, a well-balanced attack led the Spurs over the Hornets in every quarter on their way to victory on Friday. Given that consistent dominance, it should come as no surprise that San Antonio blew Charlotte out of the water with a 135-99 final score. That looming 135-99 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Spurs yet this season.

Among those leading the charge was Victor Wembanyama, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 11 rebounds. He has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last three times he's played.

Chicago's defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 18-22. As for San Antonio, their victory ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 7-30.

While only the Spurs took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their game on Saturday, the Bulls are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. San Antonio might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

The Bulls took their victory against the Spurs in their previous matchup back in December of 2023 by a conclusive 114-95. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Bulls since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Chicago is a solid 5.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 226.5 points.

Series History

Chicago has won 6 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.