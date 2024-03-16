3rd Quarter Report

The Nuggets are on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 84-79, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

The Nuggets entered the contest having won four straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it five, or will the Spurs step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Denver 46-20, San Antonio 14-52

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 15, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

What to Know

The Spurs will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday.

The Spurs traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They fell just short of Houston by a score of 103-101. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Spurs in their matchups with the Rockets: they've now lost three in a row.

Despite their loss, the Spurs saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tre Jones, who scored 24 points along with five assists and three steals, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets waltzed into their matchup on Wednesday with three straight wins but they left with four. They came out on top against Miami by a score of 100-88.

San Antonio has traveled a rocky road recently having lost 16 of their last 20 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-52 record this season. As for Denver, their victory was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 46-20.

While only the Nuggets took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, the game looks promising for the Nuggets, as the team is favored by a full 10.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

The Spurs came up short against the Nuggets when the teams last played back in November of 2023, falling 132-120. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Nuggets' Nikola Jokic, who almost dropped a triple-double on 39 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists. Now that the Spurs know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Denver is a big 10.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 221.5 points.

Series History

Denver has won 7 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.