Who's Playing
Indiana Pacers @ San Antonio Spurs
Current Records: Indiana 34-27, San Antonio 12-48
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Ticket Cost: $12.96
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers will head out on the road to take on the San Antonio Spurs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Frost Bank Center. Despite being away, the Pacers are looking at a 6.5-point advantage in the spread.
It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 15.6% worse than the opposition, a fact the Pacers found out the hard way on Friday. They suffered a grim 129-102 defeat to New Orleans. The Pacers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 77-56.
Meanwhile, the Spurs had to suffer through a five-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They strolled past Oklahoma City with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 132-118. The Spurs' victory was a heroic effort that saw the team overcome a 11 points disadvantage in the spread.
Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Spurs to victory, but perhaps none more so than Victor Wembanyama, who shot 5-for-7 from long range and dropped a double-double on 28 points and 13 rebounds. Wembanyama is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted three or more in the last seven games he's played. Another player making a difference was Devin Vassell, who almost dropped a double-double on 28 points and nine assists.
Indiana's defeat dropped their record down to 34-27. As for San Antonio, their win ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 12-48.
Everything came up roses for the Pacers against the Spurs when the teams last played back in November of 2023 as the team secured a 152-111 win. With the Pacers ahead 86-61 at the half, the match was all but over already.
Odds
Indiana is a solid 6.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 243.5 points.
Series History
Indiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.
- Nov 06, 2023 - Indiana 152 vs. San Antonio 111
- Mar 02, 2023 - San Antonio 110 vs. Indiana 99
- Oct 21, 2022 - San Antonio 137 vs. Indiana 134
- Mar 12, 2022 - Indiana 119 vs. San Antonio 108
- Nov 01, 2021 - Indiana 131 vs. San Antonio 118
- Apr 19, 2021 - San Antonio 109 vs. Indiana 94
- Apr 03, 2021 - Indiana 139 vs. San Antonio 133
- Mar 02, 2020 - Indiana 116 vs. San Antonio 111
- Nov 23, 2018 - San Antonio 111 vs. Indiana 100
- Oct 24, 2018 - Indiana 116 vs. San Antonio 96