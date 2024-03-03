Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Indiana 34-27, San Antonio 12-48

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers will head out on the road to take on the San Antonio Spurs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Frost Bank Center. Despite being away, the Pacers are looking at a 6.5-point advantage in the spread.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 15.6% worse than the opposition, a fact the Pacers found out the hard way on Friday. They suffered a grim 129-102 defeat to New Orleans. The Pacers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 77-56.

Meanwhile, the Spurs had to suffer through a five-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They strolled past Oklahoma City with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 132-118. The Spurs' victory was a heroic effort that saw the team overcome a 11 points disadvantage in the spread.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Spurs to victory, but perhaps none more so than Victor Wembanyama, who shot 5-for-7 from long range and dropped a double-double on 28 points and 13 rebounds. Wembanyama is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted three or more in the last seven games he's played. Another player making a difference was Devin Vassell, who almost dropped a double-double on 28 points and nine assists.

Indiana's defeat dropped their record down to 34-27. As for San Antonio, their win ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 12-48.

Everything came up roses for the Pacers against the Spurs when the teams last played back in November of 2023 as the team secured a 152-111 win. With the Pacers ahead 86-61 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Odds

Indiana is a solid 6.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 243.5 points.

Series History

Indiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.