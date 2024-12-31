Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Los Angeles 19-13, San Antonio 16-16

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: FanDuel SN - SoCal

FanDuel SN - SoCal Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $31.00

What to Know

The Clippers are 8-2 against the Spurs since December of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Having just played yesterday, the Los Angeles Clippers will head out on the road to face off against the San Antonio Spurs at 7:00 p.m. ET at Frost Bank Center. The Clippers are coming into the contest hot, having won their last three games.

The Clippers will bounce into Tuesday's match after (finally) beating the Pelicans, who they had gone 2-8 against in their ten prior meetings. The Clippers had just enough and edged the Pelicans out 116-113. Los Angeles was down 59-45 with 3:41 left in the second quarter but they still came back for the handy three-point victory.

The Clippers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Ivica Zubac, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 16 rebounds, and Norman Powell, who had 35 points along with two steals. The matchup was Powell's sixth in a row with at least 30 points.

The Clippers smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Pelicans only pulled down six.

Meanwhile, the Spurs didn't have quite enough to beat the Timberwolves on Sunday and fell 112-110. San Antonio was up 24-12 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Despite their loss, the Spurs saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Victor Wembanyama, who had 34 points plus eight rebounds and two blocks, was perhaps the best of all. Wembanyama has been hot for a while, having posted two or more blocks the last nine times he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Harrison Barnes, who went 8 for 9 en route to 24 points plus five rebounds.

Los Angeles is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 19-13 record this season. As for San Antonio, their defeat dropped their record down to 16-16.

The Clippers are hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

The Clippers beat the Spurs 113-104 in their previous matchup back in November. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Clippers since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

San Antonio is a 4-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Spurs, as the game opened with the Spurs as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 217.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 8 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.